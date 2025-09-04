KUALA LUMPUR: 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its 10 subsidiaries today withdrew their lawsuit against Singaporean national Shabnam Naraindas Daswani over the alleged purchase of luxury items worth more than USD346 million, allegedly acquired using misappropriated 1MDB funds.

Shabnam (also known as Natasha Mirpuri) was initially named as a co-defendant in the suit alongside Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. However, Rosmah remains a defendant in the ongoing lawsuit.

According to lawyer Nathalie Ker Si Min, representing 1MDB, a consent judgment was recorded before High Court Judge Wan Muhammad Amin Wan Yahya during online proceedings today.

“The consent judgment records the plaintiff’s decision not to continue with the suit against Shabnam, with liberty to file afresh,” Ker confirmed when contacted by reporters.

Meanwhile, Shabnam’s lawyer, Datuk N. Sivananthan, also confirmed the development when contacted.

The lawsuit was originally filed on May 9, 2024, naming Rosmah and Shabnam as the first and second defendants.

The ten subsidiaries involved as co-plaintiffs are: 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited, 1MDB Energy Limited, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited, Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, SRC International Sdn Bhd, Affinity Equity International Partners Limited, Alsen Chance Holdings Limited, Blackrock Commodities (Global) Limited, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Limited and Brightstone Jewellery Limited.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order compelling Rosmah to pay USD346,010,489 or a sum to be assessed by the court.

They also seek court declarations, including one asserting that the first to sixth plaintiffs hold rightful ownership of the luxury items, currently purported to be in Rosmah’s possession.