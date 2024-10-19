2025 ASEAN Chairmanship: Malaysia to organise TVET competition - Hannah

BANGI: Malaysia is organising a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) competition in conjunction with the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the matter had been agreed upon by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is TVET Council chairman when the ministry proposed it to him.

She said the ministry was prompted to propose the matter following the success of some students of the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institution (ILKBS) students who represented the country at the WorldSkills Competition 2024 in Lyon, France last September.

Also for the outstanding achievements at the WorldSkills ASEAN Singapore 2023, WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023 and the WorldSkills Malaysia Belia 2023, she told a press conference after the 19th ILKBS Convocation Ceremony at the Bangi Avenue Convention Center here today.

Hannah said the ministry also continues to expand the delivery of TVET through Sports TVET by offering several new courses such as Sports Facility Construction and Maintenance Courses, Motoring Sports (four-wheeled and two-wheeled), and Sports Photography.

“The ministry has explored TVET courses focused on sports, allowing us to train individuals and provide services to the sports industry. The TVET skills can help our youth generate income quickly, as these skills are in high demand in the job market,“ she said.

Hannah said the ministry has established strategic partnerships with TVET and the Gig Economy to encourage gig industry players to participate in the skill development of ILKBS students and youth.

She said a total of 3,000 youths were targeted to be involved in the gig economy sector and were given training through the Rakan Mahir: Skills For Life - TVET Gig program, while 2,000 skills students were exposed to the gig economy.

“What makes me proud is that the employability rate of KBS TVET graduates is 95.92 per cent in 2023. Their average income is RM2,019,“ she said.