2025 marks milestone in ASEAN-China ties with free trade upgrade - DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: This year marks a pivotal milestone in ASEAN-China relations with the upcoming signing of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, underscoring a shared commitment towards greater trade, investment and regional economic integration, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Speaking at the opening of the ASEAN-China Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 here today, Fadillah said the milestone is not merely symbolic, but a strategic step forward that also reinforces collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

“It ensures sustainable and inclusive growth for our peoples.

“As the ASEAN Chair for 2025, Malaysia remains committed to advancing a cooperative approach that promotes stability, fair and open markets and shared values,” said Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

The forum was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Xinhua News Agency Chief Editor Lyu Yansong.