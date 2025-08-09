2025 MYFutureJobs Premium X SPA Career Carnival at KLCC this November

PUTRAJAYA: The 2025 MYFutureJobs Premium X SPA Career Carnival will take place this November at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Public Service Commission (SPA) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus announced the event as a key highlight of SPA’s calendar.

The carnival is organised in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Ahmad Jailani noted that similar events were held earlier this year at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur, Kapit, Kudat, and Putrajaya.

He described the KLCC event as the “grand finale” for 2025. The career carnival aims to raise awareness about job opportunities in both public and private sectors.

Services offered include career advisory sessions, recruitment guidance, and job suitability checks. Ahmad Jailani shared updates on the ongoing MADANI SPA Career Carnival in Putrajaya.

The one-day event had already attracted 3,000 visitors by morning, nearing its 5,000-target. A new feature this year is an open interview session for Veterinary Officer (Grade GV9) positions.

The session targets final-semester veterinary students and eligible serving officers. Candidates were also briefed on the Public Service Entrance Evaluation (PSEE) and psychometric profiling.

Ahmad Jailani emphasised inclusivity, with opportunities extended to the disabled (OKU) community. The initiative aligns with SPA’s goal of achieving a one per cent OKU participation rate in public service. - Bernama