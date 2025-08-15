2025 RoboCup Malaysia Open highlights AI and robotics innovation

ARAU: The 2025 RoboCup Malaysia Open is currently underway at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), drawing 250 participants from Malaysia, China, Iran, and Thailand.

The competition highlights advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple categories.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli stated that the event includes rescue robots, domestic robots, football robots, and line-following robots.

He explained that each team must program their robots to meet specific challenges, testing their technical and problem-solving skills.

“This year’s RoboCup emphasises AI applications, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision under the 13th Malaysia Plan,“ Zaliman said.

He added that AI enables robots to assist in disaster rescue operations, home management, and daily tasks.

The event was officially launched by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also UniMAP’s Chancellor.

The Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, also attended the opening ceremony.

Zaliman noted that robotics technology is expanding rapidly in Malaysia, not just at universities but also in primary and secondary schools.

“Over 20 schools are participating this year, proving that the younger generation is mastering technology and programming early,“ he said.

UniMAP has also established the Faculty of Science and Computing to strengthen AI and data science education.

The university is integrating AI into all study programmes to further develop expertise in the field.

The three-day competition runs until Sunday, showcasing innovation and collaboration in robotics. - Bernama