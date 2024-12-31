KUCHING: The year 2025 presents a fresh opportunity for all Sarawakians to move forward with renewed enthusiasm, driving progress in the Land of the Hornbills.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expressed pride in Sarawak’s collective achievements throughout 2024, attributing them to the cooperation, unity, and dedication of all levels of society.

“As we enter 2025, let us strengthen our resolve to advance Sarawak toward becoming a thriving, prosperous, and inclusive state,“ he said in his New Year 2025 message today.

“With the various development initiatives currently underway and those planned for the future, I am confident that the state will continue to progress through sustainable and forward-thinking policies,” he said in his New Year message today.

Abang Johari also noted that 2025 marks the final year of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said that under the 12MP, Sarawak has implemented infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads and bridges, providing electricity and water supply, as well as socio-economic initiatives like the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“I hope that the implementation of the 12MP in Sarawak will be further enhanced next year, ensuring the successful completion of all listed projects, particularly those involving physical infrastructure, for the benefit of the people.

“In 2025, a mid-term review of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) will also be conducted to evaluate the progress and effectiveness of programmes and projects under PCDS 2030,“ he added.