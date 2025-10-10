2026 Budget proof of govt’s commitment to empower welfare of the people - Fuziah

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2026 Budget, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is proof of the government’s commitment to continuously empower the welfare of the people and drive the national economy towards sustainable growth, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said that the 2026 Budget manifests the MADANI Government’s efforts in ensuring inclusive economic growth, strengthening the domestic supply chain, and protecting the low and middle-income groups from cost of living pressures.

“I am confident that the 2026 Budget will be a catalyst for more sustainable and equitable economic growth, while strengthening Malaysia’s position as a resilient and people-oriented trading nation,“ she said in a statement today.

She added that the step to amend the Consumer Protection Act 1999 to include the element of Lemon Law in the budget also demonstrates the government’s earnestness in protecting consumer rights and strengthening the accountability of producers and distributors regarding product quality.

In addition, she said the empowerment of the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign and the labelling of the Made in Malaysia logo with an allocation of RM20 million will strengthen the national identity of local products in the global market, besides contributing to domestic economic growth and local employment opportunities.

“I am also deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for continuing to champion the welfare of the people, especially the low-income group, through an allocation of RM1 billion to address the cost of living, including RM600 million for the Payung Rahmah Programme,“ she said.

She stated that this increase in allocation shows the MADANI Government’s continuous commitment to ensuring no group is marginalised in efforts to balance the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said KPDN will continue to play a vital role in achieving the agenda of the 2026 Budget, especially in targeted subsidies, which aim for savings of RM5 billion for diesel and RM2.5 billion for RON95 to reduce leakage, increase market efficiency, and enhance long-term competitiveness.

Furthermore, she said KPDN will continue to collaborate with all government agencies, industry players, and consumer organisations to ensure that every budget initiative can be implemented effectively and directly benefit the people. – Bernama