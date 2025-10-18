2026 haj cost to be announced on October 22 by Tabung Haji

ALOR GAJAH: The official cost rate for performing the haj in the 2026 season will be announced by Lembaga Tabung Haji on October 22.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar confirmed the announcement date for the pilgrimage expenses.

He stated that offer letters to prospective pilgrims would be distributed after the announcement by TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain.

The minister emphasised the importance of the cost rate in enabling the issuance of these offer letters. He assured that the government would ensure the announced cost does not burden those selected for the pilgrimage.

This initiative aims to reduce the percentage of pilgrims rejecting their haj offers.

Mohd Na’im noted that quite a number of people declined their turn for the 2025 haj season.

He spoke to reporters after officiating the Village Adoption Programme of the Religious Affairs Ministers of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Pulau Masjid Tanah.

The minister said TH had taken proactive measures to ensure pilgrims chosen for this year did not reject their offers. These measures include identifying the whereabouts of prospective pilgrims and updating their data earlier.

He added that these efforts would help ensure pilgrims were fully prepared financially, physically and mentally before performing the haj.

Mohd Na’im said the measures would also prevent any loss of the haj quota, which currently stands at 31,600 pilgrims. – Bernama