2.1 million vehicles expected on Malaysian roads for Deepavali, police launch Op Lancar

BENTONG: The Royal Malaysia Police anticipates approximately 2.1 million vehicles will be on roads nationwide starting October 18 for Deepavali celebrations.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said Op Lancar will run from October 17 to 21 to ensure smooth traffic flow.

“The focus of the operation is to ensure smooth traffic flow, especially on highways, urban roads, and federal roads, as well as in tourist hotspots,“ he told reporters after a shooting event with media at Bentong district police headquarters.

He added that JSPT will provide immediate assistance to road users involved in accidents to prevent traffic congestion.

Deepavali will be celebrated on October 20 this year.

Mohd Yusri confirmed that 500 JSPT personnel will be deployed nationwide to cover major highways, federal roads, urban routes, and traffic hotspots during the operation period.

The department is awaiting further instructions from the Ministry of Transport regarding possible travel restrictions for commercial vehicles on major highways during the festive season.

The Ministry of Education has announced additional school holidays resulting in up to five days break for pupils in Peninsular Malaysia and four days for those in Sarawak starting October 17. – Bernama