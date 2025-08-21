22 million MyKad holders eligible for RM100 SARA aid from today

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-two million Malaysian MyKad holders can verify their eligibility for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah Appreciation Aid through the official SARA portal starting today.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed all citizens aged eighteen and above qualify automatically for this financial assistance without requiring registration.

“No registration or application is required, as eligibility for the SARA Appreciation Aid is determined automatically based on data from the National Registration Department,” the ministry stated.

Recipients must remain vigilant against scams since the RM100 aid will transfer directly to their MyKad without third-party involvement.

The credit becomes available from August 31 in celebration of National Day and remains valid for spending until December 31 this year.

Unused balances after December 31 will reallocate to vulnerable groups through future MADANI Government initiatives to ensure equitable wealth distribution.

“Recipients can also choose to use the aid for charitable purposes, such as purchasing essential goods to donate to NGOs, houses of worship, or those in need,” it added.

Households gain collective benefits as families with multiple adult members receive multiplied assistance.

A family containing two parents and two adult children could obtain up to RM400 total through individual RM100 allocations.

Over seventy-three hundred registered retail outlets nationwide accept the SARA aid for purchasing essential items.

Beneficiaries may buy from more than one hundred thousand products across fourteen categories including rice, eggs, hygiene items, medicines, and school supplies.

The official portal provides location-specific store lists, purchasing guidelines, and detailed frequently asked questions for public reference.

Total allocations under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and SARA programmes rise to RM15 billion for 2025 following this aid implementation.

This represents a fifty percent increase compared to the RM10 billion allocated during 2024. – Bernama