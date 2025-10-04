23 Malaysian GSF volunteers expected home from Ashdod within 48 hours

SEPANG: All 23 Malaysian participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla currently detained in Ashdod are expected to be flown out within the next 48 hours.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed this development following high-level diplomatic interventions.

He credited Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their direct involvement in securing the volunteers’ release.

Diplomatic negotiations are being conducted at the highest level with leaders from Turkiye, Qatar, the United States and other strategic partners.

The Turkish government will lead the repatriation effort with volunteers likely returning via Ankara or Istanbul.

Sani revealed that Anwar personally updated him on the progress at 8.10 am today, reaffirming his full commitment to the matter.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly contacted President Erdogan, the Emir of Qatar and US officials to coordinate the release.

Anwar will personally oversee the repatriation process with direct support from Turkiye and Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Malaysia and Turkiye are expected to be among the first countries to bring home their citizens detained by Israeli authorities.

Sani urged Malaysians to continue praying for the volunteers’ safe return while staying focused on the mission’s objectives.

He called for an end to the war, alleviation of starvation and opening humanitarian corridors for aid delivery to Palestine.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission involved more than 500 activists from 44 countries sailing toward Gaza in solidarity.

Their symbolic act aimed to break the Israeli blockade and deliver essential aid to Palestinians affected by ongoing attacks.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously confirmed Israeli forces detained all 23 Malaysians aboard the flotilla.

The volunteers will be repatriated via a third country following diplomatic arrangements. – Bernama