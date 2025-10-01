23 Malaysians continue Gaza flotilla mission after vessel damage forces restructuring

SEPANG: A total of 23 Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission are continuing their journey from the Yellow Zone to the Red Zone heading towards Gaza.

This follows a restructuring of the delegation’s roles by the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre.

SNCC Director-General Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated that the restructuring was carried out last Sunday due to the poor condition of four flotilla vessels.

He said the vessels suffered severe damage and were unable to continue sailing.

“This role of restructuring involves seven Malaysian delegates and one Brunei delegate being reassigned.”

“Another four Malaysian delegates have been placed on observer vessels, which will not enter the Red Zone,“ he said during a press conference on the latest GSF developments.

Sani Araby mentioned that two Malaysian delegates will be sent to Amman, Jordan to assist the legal team secretariat.

Hidayat Abdullah and Nik Aziz Nik Mohammad will help make necessary preparations for the mission.

He said that six delegates including one Bruneian national will be flown from Greece and are expected to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow.

The six individuals involved are Abdul Rahim Azhari, Muhammad Khairin Afiq Mohd Subkhi, Ahmad Safuan Ujar, Mohd Asri Tuan Hussein, Nur Ilham Fansuri Zainal Rashid, and Rezahmaisalamah Md Yusof from Brunei.

He explained that these six individuals will continue their roles at the SNCC to assist the secretariat.

They will help prepare to face any potential developments concerning the GSF delegation.

“This is a group that is well-trained on the ships.”

“This is also the group that has already completed a journey of more than 28 days.”

“Therefore, their expertise and experience is certainly needed for us to analyse the patterns that are occurring,“ he said. – Bernama