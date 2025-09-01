24 flotilla ships depart for Gaza with 15 Malaysian representatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty four flotilla ships departed from the Port of Barcelona in Spain yesterday bound for Gaza with humanitarian messages and essential aid.

The mission involves more than one thousand international participants from forty four countries including fifteen representatives from Malaysia.

The Sumud Nusantara Secretariat confirmed the Malaysian delegation is led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia, MAPIM Malaysia and Cinta Salam Malaysia alongside their NGO partners.

This joint effort forms part of the Global Sumud Flotilla mission calling for opened humanitarian aid routes and an immediate end to attacks on Gaza.

MAPIM Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Sani Araby serves as the Malaysian Chef de Mission for this international initiative.

He stated that Malaysia’s participation reflects the country’s genuine commitment to the humanitarian cause.

The Malaysian delegation received a warm welcome from the international community with the Jalur Gemilang flying proudly in Barcelona.

Sani Araby emphasised that this flotilla mission proves the world is taking action rather than merely talking.

He noted that Malaysia is respected for its courage with the Prime Minister serving as patron of the Sumud Nusantara Movement.

Sumud Nusantara director-general Nadir Al-Nuri highlighted the flotilla as part of a global movement rejecting the siege on Gaza.

He called for unity from Barcelona to Kuala Lumpur and from Southeast Asia to the rest of the world to demand equal rights.

Nadir urged an immediate end to the famine and war in Gaza alongside opening the Rafah humanitarian corridor.

He stressed that Malaysians and the international community must rise at all levels to support and pressure the Zionist regime.

The next phase will see a second group of fifteen Malaysian delegates depart from an Italian port on 4 September.

A third Malaysian group is currently in Tunisia preparing to join the humanitarian effort.

The Global Sumud Flotilla unites an international coalition from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

All delegations remain committed to non-violence principles using the flotilla as a global solidarity symbol for Gaza. – Bernama