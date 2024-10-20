250 B40 families in Kota Raja parliamentary constituency receive new Deepavali clothes

KLANG: The Deepavali celebration this time around is expected to be more cheerful for 250 families from the B40 group in the Kota Raja parliamentary constituency after receiving a donation of festive clothes today.

Selangor MIC chairman Datuk M. Shanker Raj Ayanger, who is also MIC Kota Raja division chief, said the annual donation programme was one of the party’s efforts to continue supporting the local residents and alleviating their burdens during the Festival of Lights celebration.

“Through this programme, we donate new clothes, other items and cash, all worth RM250, for the celebration,” he said when met after the Essential Goods Donation Programme, in conjunction with the Kota Raja division Deepavali celebrations here today.

“This is one of the ways we help to bring festive cheer while also easing their burden a little in celebrating Deepavali this year.”

Shanker Raj Ayanger added that said the donation programme will also be carried out in 22 MIC divisions throughout Selangor in conjunction with Deepavali at the end of this month.

Also present at today’s event were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and MIC president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran.