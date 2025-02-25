KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 282 Form Five students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Tasik Selatan received back-to-school assistance today, including school bags, stationery sets and RM100 in cash.

The contributions were presented by Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who also encouraged the students to remain motivated and focused as they prepare for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The initiative is part of a wider programme benefiting nearly 3,000 secondary school students across the constituency.

In her speech, Wan Azizah also highlighted the transformative power of education in shaping better futures and improving quality of life.

“Education is essential, not only for children’s future but also for improving family circumstances. It is the key to changing lives,” she said.

Also present was the political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Azman Abidin.

Previously, RM450,000 was allocated to all primary and secondary schools in the constituency as well as the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office for the ‘Back to School’ programme, which is organised during the school holiday season.

The 2025/2026 school year began on Feb 17.