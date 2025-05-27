KUALA LUMPUR: All discussions during the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit proceeded smoothly and constructively, with heads of state and government sharing their views and proposals, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said key issues highlighted included the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, food security and the halal industry.

“Everything went smoothly and well. We took note of all the inputs presented, and the final statement will be issued later,“ he told reporters after the summit, which was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Other ASEAN leaders who attended the summit were Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also present were Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao as an observer and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

From the GCC side, the attendees were the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa; Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud; and United Arab Emirates Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.