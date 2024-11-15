One dead, two injured in trailer accident along North-South Expressway

PETALING JAYA: A deadly three-vehicle crash involving a container lorry took place in Kluang early this morning, leaving a 33-year-old motorcyclist dead and two men injured.

According to The Star, Renggam fire and rescue operation commander Abd Rahim Razali, stated that the accident occurred at KM 69.5 on the North-South Expressway, with an emergency call received at approximately 7.43am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, and his remains were handed over to the police for further action.

Two other men, aged 25 and 26, who were in a car involved in the collision, sustained injuries.

“One was trapped in the driver’s seat and had to be extricated using special equipment,“ Abd Rahim stated, while the other passenger was transported to the hospital by bystanders.

The 40-year-old driver of the trailer truck escaped the accident uninjured.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Kluang police are investigating the accident and will issue an official statement soon.

Images and videos of the crash have been circulating widely on social media, sparking concerns over road safety.

The incident follows a similar tragedy in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, where a 21-year-old woman lost her life, and a 25-year-old man was severely injured just a day prior.

