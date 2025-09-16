3,000 runners join Malaysia Day 2025 celebration run in Bintulu

BINTULU: Approximately 3,000 participants gathered at Dewan Suarah Bintulu for the 2025 Malaysia Day Run this morning.

Sarawak Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom officially flagged off the event.

Participants engaged in an aerobics warm-up session before embarking on the six-kilometre route.

This running event serves as a key highlight of the state-level Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations.

The diverse community participation demonstrated strong unity and added excitement to the Malaysia Day festivities.

A Thanksgiving Ceremony also took place at Assyakirin Mosque yesterday evening with Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in attendance.

The religious event began with Maghrib prayers led by Sarawak’s Grand Imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

The programme included recitations of Surah Yasin and zikir marhaban performances by the Gabungan Kumpulan Zikir Bahagian Bintulu.

Special prayers were offered for continued prosperity and wellbeing throughout Sarawak and Malaysia.

The ceremony concluded with congregational Isyak prayers, strengthening community-leader bonds and symbolising unity in development.

This gathering represented Sarawak’s commitment to harmony and progress within the Malaysian federation. – Bernama