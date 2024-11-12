KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) received a total of 3,064 complaints regarding the leakage of subsidised goods from Jan 1 to Nov 30 this year.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said cooking oil was the most reported item, with 1,862 complaints.

“This was followed by sugar (282 complaints), diesel (246), cooking gas (173), and other complaints related to controlled goods, including petrol, eggs, and wheat flour,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Armizan was responding to a question from Senator Abun Sui Anyit, who asked about complaints related to the misappropriation of subsidised goods and the number of arrests made in Sarawak.

He added that, in the past 11 months, Sarawak KPDN had detected 127 cases, leading to a total of 16 arrests, 10 in Kuching and six in Miri.

To improve enforcement in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, Armizan said a coordination meeting would be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on Dec 14.

This meeting will address issues related to the distribution of essential goods, ensuring that problems such as misappropriation and smuggling are tackled in these areas.