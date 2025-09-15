33 evacuated as floods strike Port Dickson village in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Thirty-three people from eight families were evacuated from Kampung Jimah Lama in Lukut, Port Dickson, after floods struck the village following heavy rain from midnight.

Port Dickson Civil Defence Force officer Captain (PA) Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamed Buniran said the evacuees, comprising 18 adults and 15 children, were being housed at the Kampung Jimah Lama Community Hall, which was opened at 10.40 am today.

Heavy rain lasted for about five hours from midnight, and authorities expect the number of evacuees at the relief centre to increase.

The weather is currently clear and the floodwaters may fully recede within a few hours.

The village is a flood hotspot due to its location near a river and in a low-lying area.

No property damage has been reported from the floods, according to the Civil Defence Force officer.

Personnel are still monitoring the situation on the ground while also manning the centre. – Bernama