KUNAK: A total of 337 schools across the country participated in the Child Protection Advocacy Programme: Kasih Kanak-Kanak last year, surpassing the initial 300-school target, said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) deputy director-general (Operations) Rosmahwati Ishak.

She said the encouraging response, 112 per cent over the set target, indicates that school communities are keen to have more of such awareness programmes.

“Therefore, this year, JKM has decided to expand the programme to 300 schools nationwide, with 25 schools in Sabah,“ she told Bernama at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Selamat here today.

Rosmahwati attended the Kasih Kanak-Kanak Child Protection Advocacy Programme, officiated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) deputy-secretary general (Operations) Farah Adura Hamidi, in conjunction with the Kembara Kasih KPWKM 2025 initiative.

Rosmahwati, who spoke on behalf of the Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, emphasised that collaboration between residents and the school community, including teachers, students, parents, and the Parent-Teacher Association, is crucial because ensuring children’s safety is a shared responsibility.

“We are aware that child protection cases have been rising year after year, which is why this collaborative movement must continue to ensure that awareness of child protection remains at the highest level,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Rosmahwati said this year’s advocacy programme features greater variety, including promoting elements of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

She also noted that incidents of child abuse and neglect are of deep concern in Malaysia, with Sabah alone recording 1,575 cases in 2024.

“This figure is more just a statistic as it represents 1,575 tales of pain, trauma, and injustice experienced by children who deserve to be protected and loved,“ she said.

She urged the public to utilise the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline and the Whatsapp number at 019-2615999 to get prompt assistance for cases of abuse and neglect involving children.

“We encourage more people to come forward and use this hotline to report any suspected cases, especially those involving child safety and protection, including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse,“ she said, adding that the public can channel information and tackle the surge in child abuse and neglect incidents.