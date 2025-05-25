KUALA TERENGGANU: All associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intending to deliver aid to Pos Simpor and Pos Gob in Gua Musang, Kelantan, are urged to coordinate with the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) beforehand.

JAKOA director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor said repair and upgrading works on the main roads leading to both areas are currently underway to ensure residents have better and more comfortable access.

She said to prevent road damage during unpredictable weather, access, especially for heavy vehicles and four-wheel drives, needs to be restricted.

“JAKOA is in the process of upgrading the roads with this year’s allocated budget... both villages (Pos Simpor and Pos Gob) are involved.

“Given the current unstable weather conditions, we want to minimise movement to avoid further damage. Aid can be channelled directly through JAKOA,” she said at the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Orang Asli Sports Carnival here last night.

On May 17, a landslide damaged the main road to the two villages, home to about 3,000 Orang Asli residents from the Temiar tribe. However, the road has since been repaired and is now passable.

Meanwhile, Sapiah said JAKOA has allocated RM3.9 million this year for the Human Capital Development Programme (PMI).

Funding covers various scopes including leadership, student motivation, community classes, education outreach, career skills training and sports development, she added.

“These efforts have yielded results, with an increase in the number of SPM 2024 students achieving five or more A’s, rising to 113 compared to 88 in 2023.

“In fact, this year we aim to sponsor 500 Orang Asli students to higher education institutions, up from 456 last year,” she said.