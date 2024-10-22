35 new projects for construction of additional PPKI buildings nationwide next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has received approval for 35 new projects valued at RM716.4 million, involving the construction of additional buildings for the Special Integrated Education Programme (PPKI) nationwide next year, including two new special education schools.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the construction of the two schools, namely Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional (SMPKV) Tuaran, Sabah and Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Johor Bahru, Johor with a total cost of RM300 million, was expected to benefit 2,855 students with special needs.

“Two new special education schools are under construction, namely SMPKV Padawan, Sarawak, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Additionally, Wong said there were four replacement projects for Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK) to address issues of schools operating in shared premises, namely SKPK Taiping, Perak; SKPK Sibu, Sarawak; SKPK Jalan Peel, Kuala Lumpur and SKPK Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Wong also said that RM10 million has been allocated to ensure a conducive learning environment to assist private autism schools registered with the ministry.

“The allowance of RM150 per month continues to be provided, benefiting more than 110,000 special needs students, including autistic students, with an allocation of RM200 million,” he said.

Based on the tabling of Budget 2025, Wong said the government’s commitment to education for special needs students is demonstrated by the approval for the construction of 11 new PERMATA centres, equipped with facilities for autistic children, including in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Replying to a separate question from Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (PN-Tanjong Karang), he said that the ministry allocated RM31 million this year for upgrading and minor maintenance of toilets in 310 government schools under the Sarawak State Education Department, which could not be completed last year.

Wong added that the MoE had allocated a special provision of RM134.33 million for upgrading and minor maintenance of toilet facilities in government-aided schools, with RM124.73 million disbursed as of this month.