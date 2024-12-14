353 KEMAS premises across eight states damaged in floods

ALOR SETAR: A total of 353 Community Development Department (KEMAS) premises were damaged due to floods, which hit eight states since November, resulting in nearly RM6 million in losses.

KEMAS director-general Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Man said that the affected premises include 339 kindergarten and childcare centre (TABIKA and TASKA) buildings, 11 skill training premises, and three community service centres (PKM).

He said that Kelantan was the hardest-hit state, followed by Terengganu, Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Selangor, and Sarawak.

“The floods have disrupted teaching and learning sessions (PdP), impacting 7,673 children in TABIKA and TASKA, as well as 855 KEMAS staff in the affected states, especially in Kelantan, where the damage is more severe compared with other states.

“We have mobilised the Ihsan MADANI Squad across the affected states to carry out flood relief efforts, including cleaning damaged premises and residences. Our priority is to ensure that KEMAS premises can resume operations as soon as possible,” he said, after visiting the flood-affected KEMAS kindergarten in Alor Gunung today.