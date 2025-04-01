36 flood victims in Pasir Mas still at PPS

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in Pasir Mas remained the same since yesterday, totalling 36 people from nine families as of 9.30 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, they are being accommodated at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’ Deh, Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s infobanjir.water.gov.my, stated that the water in Sungai Golok at Kuala Jambu, Tumpat is at an alert level with a reading of 2.06 metres.