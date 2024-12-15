KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 376 summonses were issued to motorists, including for obstruction, during a special integrated operation in the Bukit Bintang area, here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said 195 summonses were issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), with 119 of them for obstruction and 76 to motorcyclists for riding without a valid licence, expired motor vehicle license and modified registration numbers.

“The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 60 summonses while 121 summonses were issued by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for various offences, in addition to six vehicles being towed, two vehicles by PDRM and four byDBKL,“ he said in a statement today.

Azry Akmar said the second-day operation, carried out from 10 pm yesterday until 1 am today, involved the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division of the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD), JPJ and DBKL.

The operation targetted areas in Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Ceylon, Jalan Changkat, Jalan Berangan, Jalan Walter Granier and Jalan Tengkat Tong Shin.

He said the operation would continue to be carried out in the affected areas to ensure that drivers and motorcycle riders comply with stipulated traffic regulations.