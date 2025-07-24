38 firms donate RM120m to Sejahtera MADANI poverty initiative

PUTRAJAYA: Thirty-eight corporate entities have contributed close to RM120 million to the Sejahtera MADANI fund, reinforcing national efforts to eradicate poverty through a focused and integrated approach.

The initiative was officially launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to targeted poverty eradication and sustainable social upliftment.

Coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM), Sejahtera MADANI is a national-level initiative designed to assist poor and hardcore poor households registered in the eKasih National Poverty Database.

The largest corporate contributor is Weststar Group, with a donation of RM15 million, followed by RM10 million each from YTL Corporation Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, MMC Corporation Bhd, Genting Bhd, DRB-Hicom Bhd, and Tradewinds Group (M) Sdn Bhd/Yayasan AlBukhary.

Other notable contributors include Sapura Secured Technologies (RM3 million) and Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) with RM2.61 million.

Companies contributing RM1 million each include Malaysia Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB), Peninsular Medical Sdn Bhd, Yinson Holdings Bhd, WCT Bhd, and Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Selia Selenggara Selatan Sdn Bhd, SD Guthrie Bhd, Cypark Resources Bhd, ITMAX System Bhd, and Nirvana Memorial Park Sdn Bhd each contributed RM500,000.

Additional contributions include Fortress Mining Sdn Bhd (RM300,000), Belati Wangsa (M) Sdn Bhd (RM250,000), and Petrolife Aero Sdn Bhd, WZR Property Sdn Bhd, and AWC Bhd, each giving RM200,000.

Meanwhile, FGV Holdings Bhd donated RM150,000, while Darul Fikir, Farm Fresh Bhd, Pharmaniaga Bhd, and YHA Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd each contributed RM100,000.

Beyond direct financial support, Telekom Malaysia (TM) committed RM10 million to a Digital Entrepreneurship Programme, Grab Malaysia launched an Economic Empowerment Initiative worth RM5 million, and Prudential BSN Takaful pledged RM3 million for its Microtakaful Jariyah (MTJ) programme.

Additionally, Petronas and Khazanah Nasional Bhd have been named Strategic Partners of Sejahtera MADANI. All contributions will be managed under the Sejahtera MADANI Fund, overseen by ICU JPM. - Bernama