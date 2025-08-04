394 MyKiosk units occupied in Negeri Sembilan, says state exco

SEREMBAN: A total of 394 out of 426 MyKiosk units in Negeri Sembilan have been occupied, with prices ranging from RM15,000 to RM25,000 based on specifications and facilities. State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar shared the update in the State Legislative Assembly.

Seremban recorded the highest occupancy with 130 units, followed by Kuala Pilah (68), Tampin (58), Jempol (50), Rembau (47), Jelebu (38), and Port Dickson (35). Arul Kumar noted that the remaining units remain vacant due to unsuitable locations.

“The remaining MyKiosk units have not been taken up due to unsuitable locations. That is why I have asked the relevant local authorities to relocate them to more appropriate areas so that traders can use them,” he said.

He added that some traders who secured units have yet to start operations. Authorities will reclaim these units and reallocate them to interested entrepreneurs.

The statement came in response to Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker’s (PN-Labu) query on MyKiosk availability and pricing. When asked by Datuk Saiful Yazan Sulaiman (BN-Johol) about redesigning units to reflect local identity, Arul Kumar said the current design follows national standards but future modifications may be considered. - Bernama