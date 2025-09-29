4,000 Malaysian companies expand globally via MADANI Digital Trade platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 4,000 Malaysian companies have expanded globally through the MADANI Digital Trade platform, enhancing their competitiveness in the global marketplace.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation said the Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2025 has fully leveraged the MDT platform.

The platform optimises cross-border business matching for 600 Malaysian Halal exporters, including micro, small and medium enterprises, with 300 international buyers.

“MDT plays a role in facilitating, modernising and digitalising cross-border trade processes so that goods and services can move faster, more cost-effectively and efficiently,” MATRADE said in a statement.

“The platform also provides access to key trade facilitation such as customs declarations for imports, exports and e-Commerce transactions, thereby enhancing compliance and streamlining trade operations.”

MATRADE said MDT prioritises the empowerment of MSMEs with digital tools and resources to speed up their readiness for cross-border trade.

“With intelligent business matching and trade facilitation services, MSMEs can participate more actively in international markets and integrate into global supply chains,” it said.

During the opening of the Global Halal Summit on Sept 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the importance of the MDT platform in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness.

Anwar emphasised that MDT will serve as an essential enabler for trade digitalisation, SME empowerment and enhanced integration into global supply chains.

This reflects the government’s aspiration to uplift businesses through innovation and digital connectivity.

In his speech during the launch of the MDT platform on March 13, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the platform would be a catalyst for trade facilitation.

He noted that the platform will streamline export processes, reduce costs, and promote inclusivity for SMEs in the international arena.

As the lead agency, MATRADE will work closely with relevant government agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, as well as Malaysia’s trade ecosystem partners.

“The RMCD plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless trade processes by integrating digital solutions into customs operations, reducing inefficiencies and improving the overall trade facilitation framework,” MATRADE said.

“This initiative not only strengthens Malaysia’s position in international trade but also promotes economic growth by fostering a more transparent, efficient, and technology-driven trade environment.”

Built on big data analytics, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the MDT is positioned to become an intelligent trade platform and a major support for Malaysia’s halal industry.

The virtual International Sourcing Programme, held in conjunction with MIHAS 2025, has also utilised MDT and will run until November 2025.

As Malaysia navigates a changing global trade landscape, MATRADE remains committed to supporting businesses in their digital transformation.

“The MDT platform marks an important milestone to ensure Malaysian companies are equipped to succeed in the digital economy and to reinforce Malaysia’s position in global trade,” it added. – Bernama