RATTANON WANNASRICHAN three-putted his last hole for a bogey, but by that time, he had done enough good work to win the US$1 million (RM4.2m) Mercuries Taiwan Masters comfortably on Sunday.

With only six players breaking par for the four days at the demanding Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Rattanon’s final-round 73 gave him a five-under par aggregate, one better than compatriot Suradit Yongcharoenchai, who closed with a 71.

It wass Rattanon’s third Asian Tour title and the second international victory in Chinese-Taipei. In 2015, he won the Taifong Open on the Asian Development Tour – the first international win of his career. It capped a great fortnight in the country, having finished tied second last week at the Yeangder TPC.

“I was so bad with the driver today,” said the 30-year-old from Bangkok. “I just kept hitting it left and right, and needed so many ups and downs for pars. I think it was the way I approached the round mentally that helped me win.

“It’s amazing. I am so happy. I had to wait seven years for my second win on the Asian Tour, and this third one came much quicker.

“I did not have a look at the scores until I parred the 17th hole. For me, that hole is the key. It is so tough. I then asked my caddie and she told me the next best score was four-under. I could relax a bit and win with a bogey.”