41 Palestinians brought to M’sia received necessary treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: All 41 Palestinians brought into Malaysia for medical purposes have received the necessary treatment, said the Ministry of Defence.

In a written response on the Parliament website, the ministry said all of them were treated by specialist doctors and medical staff from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital (HAT), involving the orthopaedic, paediatric as well as obstetrics and gynaecology divisions.

“As of Oct 6, all patients have received appropriate treatment and 37 of them have been discharged while four others are still undergoing treatment,” it said.

The ministry said this in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan), who asked about the latest development in the treatment and rehabilitation of the Palestinians brought into Malaysia as well as the government’s stance on extreme sentiments questioning the efforts, claiming that the move is aimed at political survival.

Since Aug 16, the Defence Ministry, through the MAF, has brought 41 Palestinian patients and 86 of their family members to Malaysia using the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) aircraft.

ALSO READ: 40 injured Palestinians depart Egypt for treatment in Malaysia

The ministry denied claims that the government’s efforts in bringing the Palestinians to Malaysia for treatment as for political survival.

“This is because the government has always been concerned with the situation of the Palestinians, who have been oppressed for decades.

“The government condemns the violent actions of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on the people of Palestine, especially in Gaza, since Oct 7, 2023, where the fighting has resulted in 96,625 people being injured and 41,689 people killed, with 70 per cent of them being women and children,” it said.

The ministry said that it is based on humanitarian grounds and in solidarity with the innocent Palestinians that the government took the initiative to assist some Palestinians affected by the war by providing them with necessary treatment, surgery and rehabilitation.

It added that the humanitarian mission was implemented following the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza due to ongoing IDF attacks.

“As such, the government views the humanitarian aid mission for the Palestinian people as a noble effort that should be supported by all Malaysians, regardless of their religious, ethnic or political differences,” it said.