42,000 students benefit from free digital tuition via NADI programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Forty two thousand primary and secondary school students nationwide have enjoyed free digital tuition through the National Information Dissemination Centre since its introduction last September.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission NADI Office head Mohd Arif Adenan said the programme under the Digital Learning initiative and e-Classes has greatly helped students, especially in the B40 group.

“To create an innovative society, education is an element that we cannot overlook, from the schools themselves to universities and beyond,” he said in the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme on Bernama TV last night.

Mohd Arif explained that online tuition allows one teacher to reach many students simultaneously across one thousand and ninety nine NADI centres nationwide.

“We can do this because NADI has stable internet access,” he added.

The centres have expanded their role from merely bridging the digital gap between urban and rural populations to a community empowerment platform.

MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali elaborated on the centre’s effectiveness as an economic empowerment tool for rural entrepreneurs.

“We have the Nadi Entrepreneur programme that has shown that their sales have increased when they use the internet to promote their goods,” he said.

Abdul Karim noted that some entrepreneurs have achieved 70% to 80% of their sales online through this initiative.

“Internet speeds at NADI range from one hundred megabits per second to one gigabit per second, which is much faster than what is needed,” he added.

Mohd Arif highlighted the MCMC’s Digital Inclusion Project, which won the World Summit on the Information Society 2025 Prize through the NADI Pulau Banggi Initiative.

“The government will not leave any of our citizens behind, no matter where they are located,” he stated.

NADI centres are present on remote islands such as Pulau Tioman, Pulau Pangkor, and Orang Asli villages through the one DUN one NADI initiative.

These centres ensure all communities have access to internet facilities and programmes offered through NADI. – Bernama