Behind Parliament’s Doors: Syerleena reveals shared office reality

MOST Malaysians picture Parliament as the fiery scenes inside the Dewan Rakyat, where MPs debate, exchange views – and sometimes even dish out verbal punches.

But Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid recently gave Malaysians a rare peek beyond the chamber by showing her shared office space inside Parliament.

In a video posted on her TikTok, Syerleena revealed she shares the small but cozy office with two fellow MPs — Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong.

The video shows a compact space, furnished with chairs, tables and even a sofa.

According to Syerleena, these offices are mostly used by staff, since MPs themselves spend much of their time in the Dewan.

Still, she sometimes uses the space for meetings, interviews, or to catch up on work.

“For ministers and deputy ministers, it’s different. They each have their own designated office, usually on different floors, and they don’t share with anyone,” she said.

Opposition MPs also get offices, but must share with fellow opposition lawmakers.

Members of the public may visit — but only with an appointment and a Parliament security pass.

The video drew plenty of reactions online.

User @zul_ayie02 joked: “It would be fun if MPs from different parties who always argue had to share one office together.”

Another, @musafir_di_tanahgersang, said: “This is my first time seeing this side of Parliament. Thanks, YB!”

And @aziqazirin commented: “I’ve been to Parliament before to watch debates, but never knew MPs had offices too. Appreciate the insight, YB!”

The behind-the-scenes glimpse offered Malaysians a refreshing look at the working side of politics, far removed from the heated debates.

And as one commenter cheekily suggested, maybe the secret to bipartisan unity isn’t endless debates in the Dewan — it’s just making rival MPs share the same sofa.