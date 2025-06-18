KUCHING: The 43rd ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Energy (SOME), which began on Monday and involved the participation of about 250 delegates, concluded today with several agendas finalised.

The meeting, chaired by Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) secretary-general Datuk Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli, featured a series of discussions, including energy-related consultation sessions involving senior officials from ASEAN member states.

Delegates at the meeting unanimously agreed and committed to finalising two major agendas, namely the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the second phase of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) for 2026–2030.

Mad Zaidi, at a press conference, said the meeting also reached consensus on the implementation progress of the six annual key priorities for the energy sector in 2025.

This included the preparation of a framework for the development of submarine cables, the signing of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement (APSA) Successor Agreement, and the launch of the ASEAN Energy Efficiency Database and Investment Platform (Building).

Mad Zaidi also said the selection of Sarawak as the host for the meeting was expected to have a positive impact on the state, particularly in the energy sector.

This, he said, was due to the interest shown by delegates in Sarawak’s vast potential in renewable energy, given its abundant natural resources and strong commitment to sustainable energy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said international cooperation was crucial for ASEAN to realise a sustainable energy future, as this aspiration required member countries to adopt innovative technologies and enhance energy infrastructure.

He said technological advancements and investment support from ASEAN dialogue partners and international organisations were vital in addressing complex challenges and achieving common energy goals.

“Sarawak is expected to play an important role in the implementation of regional initiatives, particularly in the development of hydropower and green energy,” he said in his speech at the welcome dinner for the delegates.