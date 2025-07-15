Leong Jun Hao exits Japan Open in first round against Lanier

NATIONAL men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao saw his Japan Open campaign end early after a straight-sets defeat to defending champion Alex Lanier of France.

Ranked 24th in the world, Jun Hao struggled against the world number eight, losing 12-21, 14-21 in the opening round at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Lanier, the reigning champion, dominated the match from the start, leaving the 26-year-old Malaysian with little room to counter.

The Frenchman’s strong performance sets the tone for his title defense in Tokyo.

Attention now shifts to Malaysia’s doubles teams, who will compete later in the day. Nur Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong, along with Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, will represent the men’s doubles.

Meanwhile, Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting and Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing will take the court in the women’s doubles, hoping for better outcomes. - Bernama