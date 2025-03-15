SEREMBAN: The 46th ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 27, while the ASEAN Summit with Dialogue Partners is set for late October, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the 46th ASEAN Summit on May 26 will convene all 10 ASEAN member state leaders, whereas the session on May 27 will bring together ASEAN leaders and their counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“...Insya-Allah, following the royal banquet on May 27, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit is expected to be held in Kuala Lumpur,“ he told reporters at a ceremony to handover food baskets and aid to senior citizens, single mothers, asnaf, and orphans at the Community Hall, Taman Kelab Tuanku, Mambau, here today.

Mohamad further added that during the ASEAN Summit in October, ASEAN nations will engage with their 10 dialogue partners, including China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and the United States.

The agenda will feature high-level meetings such as ASEAN Plus Three, ASEAN Plus One, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum, along with bilateral discussions between participating nations.

“The second ASEAN and Dialogue Partners Summit is expected to take place at the end of October, with proposed dates currently being either October 26-28 or November 3-5. However, there is broad consensus to hold it in late October,“ he said.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on January 1, 2025, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,“ reflecting the nation’s commitment to fostering a united and prosperous ASEAN.

In a separate development, Mohamad expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent commendation of Wisma Putra’s efforts in strengthening Malaysia’s global standing and diplomatic influence.

He highlighted Wisma Putra’s pivotal role in maintaining Malaysia’s reputation as a peaceful, independent, and neutral nation within the ASEAN region.

“This is the core function of the ministry, alongside advocating for Malaysians and addressing global humanitarian issues such as those in Gaza, Sudan, and Myanmar. Malaysia remains steadfast in its principled stance, unequivocally condemning all forms of violence against humanity,“ he said.