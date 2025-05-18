46th ASEAN Summit: Sales, exhibition fair at KLCC kicks off May 23

KUALA LUMPUR: A sales and exhibition fair showcasing various local products, government services, and activities will open at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that the event, featuring 36 booths with 25 exhibitors, will be open to the public from May 23 to 25 and to ASEAN delegates from May 26 to 27.

It said the event, themed ‘The Heritech Malaysia’- a wordplay combining heritage and technology—offers visitors the chance to witness live demonstrations of local craft-making, including gold thread embroidery, weaving, and batik canting, and interact with digital displays and video presentations.

Other activities include interactive games, handicraft showcases, lucky draws, souvenir distribution, sampling of local food and beverages, and drone simulations.

“Visitors will also be treated to performances by the Orang Asli community organised by the Department of Orang Asli Development, cultural shows by artistes with disabilities and new local product launches,” read the statement.

It said that the event also involves the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM), Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), Local R&D Products and Services Utilisation Programme (MySTI), and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

The 46th ASEAN Summit, set for May 26-27 at KLCC, will gather leaders from the bloc’s 10 member states to discuss regional issues, foster economic cooperation, and advance the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Kuala Lumpur will also concurrently host the second ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Summit.