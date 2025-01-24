50 percent discount on tolls for CNY

PETALING JAYA: A 50 percent discount on tolls will be made available to private vehicles in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the discount will apply at all highway toll plazas nationwide, with the exception of Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas located at Malaysia’s borders.

The discount will be effective from 12.01am on Jan 27 (Monday) until 11.59pm on Jan 28 (Tuesday) and is applicable to Class 1 private vehicles.

Previously, Nanta announced that free tolls during major festivals, including Chinese New Year, would no longer be provided, stating that 2024 was the final year for government subsidies on toll-free travel during festive periods.