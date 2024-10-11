50 year old woman among five foreigners caught for prostitution in federal capital

KUALA LUMPUR: A 50-year-old foreign woman was among four individuals arrested on suspicion of offering sex services in an operation codenamed “Op Noda” in the Bukit Bintang area, here last night.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the raid was conducted at about 11.30 pm yesterday by the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent.

He said all the five individuals arrested, aged between 35 and 50, were of foreign nationalities and had no identification documents.

They are from Iran, Uzbekistan and Thailand and were suspected to have entered the country as tourists to carry out prostitution activities, he said when contacted today.

He said the police had obtained an order to remand them for four days from today for investigation under Section 372B of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63