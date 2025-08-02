506 local products approved for MySTI logo as of July

TANJONG MALIM: A total of 506 products under the Use of Local R&D Products and Services Programme (MySTI) have been approved for the MySTI logo as of July, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Chang stated that products and services with the MySTI logo are now prioritised in government procurement since June 23, 2025. “The implementation of MySTI is one of the Government’s strategies to prepare the country towards achieving technological sovereignty and reducing dependence on foreign technology,“ he said.

Approved products are listed in the MySTI Inventory, accessible via www.mysti.gov.my. “Registration for logo application is currently free of charge,“ Chang added during the closing of the Effectiveness Programme for Dengue Vector Control Strategy.

Among those present were Boniface anak Edwin Manung, Secretary of MOSTI’s Technology Transfer Division, and Associate Professor Dr Rahmat Dapari from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

MOSTI also showcased the eco-friendly *Aedestech Mosquito Home System* (AMHS), developed by One Team Networks. The system was tested over 24 weeks from February to July.

Chang noted that before AMHS implementation, the Ovitrap Index (OI) was 45% in intervention areas and 39% in control areas. By week 22, intervention areas saw a slight drop to 44%, while control areas surged to 62%.

“This shows intervention areas maintained mosquito control, unlike control areas, which saw a 24% increase without AMHS,“ he said. The results align with WHO-recommended OI monitoring, proving AMHS reduces Aedes breeding.

“MOSTI supports local tech that tackles national issues like dengue. Innovations like AMHS show R&D directly benefits public well-being,“ Chang concluded. - Bernama