51 Bangladeshi nationals denied entry into Malaysia at KLIA

SEPANG: A total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals were denied entry into Malaysia after they were caught using fake hotel booking documents and attempting to evade Immigration checks at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 yesterday.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), in a statement today, said that a random inspection of 67 foreign arrivals at the terminal’s Arrival Hall led to the discovery of 51 individuals committing various offences.

“During the checks, several individuals were spotted loitering suspiciously in the Arrival Hall without immediately reporting to the officers on duty. Some even attempted to bypass normal immigration procedures, raising concerns about their true purpose of entry,“ read the statement.

AKPS also reported an incident where one individual attempted to flee during the inspection but was apprehended by the officers on duty.

It said the 51 Bangladeshi nationals were denied entry into Malaysia for failing to meet the requirements under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“In addition to using falsified documents, many do not have sufficient funds to cover their stay and were unable to provide a clear reason for entering the country. Some even admitted that their real intention was to seek employment in Malaysia,“ the statement read.

According to AKPS, the 51 individuals will be deported on the earliest available flight back to their country of origin.

“Security at the nation’s entry points will continue to be reinforced, with ongoing monitoring by AKPS to safeguard Malaysia’s sovereignty and security,“ said the agency.