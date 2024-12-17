53 UiTM Machang students displaced by landslide

MACHANG: Fifty-three students from the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Machang campus are still being housed in a temporary transit college after a landslide forced them to evacuate their off-campus residential lodgings in Taman Desa Mas at the end of November.

A third-semester Diploma in Information Management student Noralia Natasya Mohd Aziz Helmi, 19, said the incident occurred at about 7pm on Nov 29. The undergraduate was in the living room of her rented accommodation when she heard a deafening loud noise.

“After hearing the loud noise, I immediately rushed out with my housemates to see what was happening. We were shocked to see a landslide near our area.

“One of my friends immediately contacted the university and informed them about the incident as she was quite concerned about our safety,“ Noralia Natasya told Bernama at the Taman Desa Mas landslide site here today.

Another undergraduate, Nur Farah Husna Hizuan, 19, said she and others left the house after the university ordered all students in the residential area to evacuate and take shelter at the campus immediately.

“Our monthly rent is RM800, and after the incident I informed the landlord that we cannot live in the area until the situation returns to normal,“ she said.

Nur Natasha, 19, said she was grateful that the university management took swift action to protect its students even though they live off-campus.

Meanwhile, UiTM Kelantan Deputy Rector (Student Affairs) Meer Zhar Farouk Amir Razli said the Machang District Council on Dec 3 issued a notice to vacate the residential premises in Taman Desa Mas and move out as there was a landslide in the area.

He said the maintenance work to remove the landslide debris is estimated to take 21 days, depending on weather factors.

“We will ensure that all students involved are on campus until the Local Authority allows them to return to their respective homes,“ he said.

Meer Zhar also proposed that UiTM’s top management review the policy involving placing students off campus, especially in areas at risk of flooding.