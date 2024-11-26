55 drug smuggling attempts using drones foiled at detention centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities have successfully thwarted 55 attempts to smuggle drugs into detention centres using drones, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The most serious incidents were reported at Tapah Prison in Perak and Alor Setar Prison in Kedah, though no drones managed to penetrate the security perimeter.

“They use drones to deliver drugs, so we must have anti-drone measures. We’ve deployed sharpshooters to intercept and destroy these drones,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat.

Saifuddin was responding to Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau), who asked about the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the disposal of seized drugs and measures to combat smuggling into detention centres.

Saifuddin said 188 drug smuggling cases were detected outside detention centre perimeters, while 22 incidents occurred within the facilities.

“Our tight surveillance ensures contraband is intercepted before it even breaches the control gates,” he said, while adding that about 70 per cent of the country’s 87,000 prison inmates are linked to drug-related offences.

Saifuddin Nasution outlined tightened procedures, including stricter inspections during inmate admissions, family visitations and cell checks. Additionally, collaboration between the police, prisons and relevant agencies has been strengthened to improve intelligence sharing.

On the disposal of seized drugs, Saifuddin said synthetic and conventional drugs worth RM228.2 million were destroyed from January to October this year.

“All seized drugs must undergo investigation and court proceedings before being handed over to the Disposal Committee. This process is carried out under court or Deputy Public Prosecutor directives,” he said.

The disposal of drugs takes place at Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan, managed by Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd, he said.

However, ketum leaves and ketum-based substances are destroyed in the respective states where they were seized.