Sunset mayhem

Waktu Maghrib 2 delivers curses, creepy kids but little else

THE sequel to 2023 Indonesian horror flick Waktu Maghrib returns with an ambitious attempt to dig deeper into the myth of Ummu Sibyan, a demonic entity that emerges when curses are uttered

during the twilight call to prayer. But where the original managed to maintain a strong grip on psychological fear and mythological roots, Waktu Maghrib 2 feels more like a fever dream, disjointed, overly dramatic and often unintentionally hilarious. Plot Directed by Sidharta Tata, the story is set in the haunted rural village of Giritirto, decades after the events of the first film. A group of teenagers, Yogo, Dewo, Wulan and others find themselves at the centre of a new supernatural threat after tempers flare during a football match. As dusk sets in, they shout vulgarities and curse one another during the sacred time of Maghrib, unknowingly inviting an ancient curse. Not long after, one of them becomes possessed, setting off a chain of chaotic, often confusing, supernatural events. Ummu Sibyan, the central demon, is revived as a terrifying force plaguing the village, but instead of a coherent progression of terror, the film hops from one screamfest to another without much rhyme or reason. Scenes abruptly change tones, timelines blur without explanation, and most of the emotional beats are undercut by unintentional comedy. Cast and characters If there is anything worth applauding in Waktu Maghrib 2, it is the children. The young cast members bring genuine energy and commitment to their roles, even when the story falters. One standout is the little girl (Wulan), played by Anantya Kirana, who displays impressive emotional range from wide-eyed innocence to unsettling dread. Her performance grounds several scenes, giving the audience something to hold onto amid the film’s supernatural frenzy.

The boys, Yogo (Sulthan Hamonangan), Dewo (Ghazi Alhabsyi) and the rest also carry their parts well. Scenes of them panicking in the forest, reacting to unseen terrors or fighting off possessions, they deliver believable fear and camaraderie. There is a sincerity in how the kids portray confusion and terror, which helps inject some authenticity into otherwise chaotic moments. Omar Daniel plays Adi, a returning adult figure connected to the original curse. He attempts to bring maturity and context to the story, but the script gives him little room to breathe. Still, he holds his own alongside the younger cast, often serving as the calm in the storm. Pros & cons There is no denying that Waktu Maghrib 2 is full of moments that will make you flinch or jump, thanks to well-timed (if predictable) scares, sudden loud audio cues and disturbing visual imagery involving children. The film’s rural setting also adds a distinct eeriness, with lingering wide shots of empty roads and glowing orange sunsets that build atmospheric tension. However, where the film utterly fails is in narrative clarity and emotional depth. Plot points are introduced and discarded with little logic. Characters disappear without explanation. The mythos of Ummu Sibyan, which could have added rich lore, is barely explored and instead replaced with incoherent exposition dumps. Dialogue is stilted, and any attempt at message or meaning gets drowned in over-the-top acting and bizarre tonal shifts.