Road closures around Kuala Kangsar due to Half Marathon 2025

IPOH: Roads around Kuala Kangsar town will be closed and traffic diverted for eight hours in the morning on Sunday (June 1) due to the Kuala Kangsar Half Marathon 2025.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun said the marathon will be held around the town, covering distance categories of 21 kilometres (km), 10 km and 5 km.

According to him, for the 21 km and 10 km categories, there will be 10 specific routes closed from 2 to 7 am on Sunday.

“Roads affected involve the intersection of Jalan Tun Razak/Jalan MCKK and Jalan Raja Chulan, the traffic light intersection at Jalan Persiaran Bendahara, around Pavilion Kuala Kangsar, and Jalan Raja Chulan/Raja Idris heading towards the Penaga traffic lights.

“Also closed are the Ipoh-Taiping Road (JPJ Kuala Kangsar intersection), Jambatan Sayong to Tanjung Belanja, Jalan Daeng Sedili, Jalan Istana (Masjid Ubudiah) and Jalan Taiping-Kuala Kangsar (roundabout towards the Bendahara traffic lights),“ he said in a statement today.

Heisham said that traffic on five specific routes will also be diverted throughout the day until the marathon is over.

Vehicles from the direction of Sungai Siput to Jalan Ipoh-Taiping (Kota Lama Kiri) will be diverted to Kati, and from Sungai Siput/Kledang to Jambatan Sayong will be diverted to Tanjung Belanja/Kati.

“Besides that, vehicles from Jalan Raja Idris to the Jalan Raja Chulan intersection to Jalan Taiping-Kuala Kangsar, from Taiping towards the Bendahara traffic lights will be diverted to the Kuala Kangsar bus station area, and vehicles from Jalan Kangsar to the clock tower roundabout will be diverted to the old market area,“ he said.

He also said that for the 5 km category, three roads will be closed from 6 to 10 am, involving Jalan Daeng Sedili, Jalan Istana/Jalan Raja Muda Musa, and Jalan Taiping/Kuala Kangsar (the roundabout leading to the Bendahara traffic lights).

To avoid any difficulties during the marathon, the public can use the alternative routes provided by the security personnel on duty.

“Road users are advised to avoid routes involved in the marathon and seek alternative roads to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of the marathon participants,“ he added.