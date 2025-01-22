PETALING JAYA: A 60-year-old roti canai vendor requested a reduced sentence after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old disabled girl.

Mohd Din Mohd Salleh was sentenced to 15 years in prison and eight strokes of the rotan after pleading guilty to the charges, New Straits Times reported.

Judge Sayani Mohd Nor delivered the sentence, ordering the prison terms to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on January 17.

The incidents occurred in the kitchen of a rented house in Kluang between midnight and 1am on January 11.

The accused, who was known to the victim’s family, had contacted her to meet him there.

The victim waited for him on the sofa, and he arrived shortly after, proceeded to commit the assault.

The victim’s parents were asleep during the incident.

They awoke to find their daughter missing and subsequently found her at the house entrance in an “untidy condition.”

Suspecting something had happened, the victim’s mother took her to the hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been raped.

A police report was filed the same day, leading to the arrest six days later.

Deputy public prosecutor Othman Affan prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

In addition to the prison sentence and caning, the court ordered him to undergo counselling while in custody and to be placed under police supervision for a year following his release.