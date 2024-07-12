Orphanage caretaker arrested for alleged rape of minor resident

PETALING JAYA: A 59-year-old caretaker of a private orphanage in Taman Mas has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 13-year-old resident.

The alleged abuse is said to have occurred between 2020 and 2022.

According to The Star, Kulai OCPD assistant commissioner Tan Seng Lee confirmed the arrest, stating: “Initial investigation shows that the victim, who is now 17-years-old, was raped between 2020 and 2022.

“She was believed to have been raped by a local man, who is also the caretaker of the orphanage where she was a resident,” he was quoted as saying.

He stated that the police report was filed at around 9.48pm on November 29.

“Following the report, a raid was launched at about 3am on November 30 on a house in Taman Mas, and the man was arrested,” he said.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently under remand until December 10 to aid in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.