600 police deployed for Terengganu RXZ Members 7.0 event

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 600 police officers and personnel will be deployed for the RXZ Members 7.0 programme at Gong Badak Motorsport Circuit on August 22 and 23.

Terengganu police chief Mohd Khairi Khairuddin stated that this year’s event is expected to attract over 100,000 participants, nearly double last year’s attendance.

The officers will be stationed at strategic locations across the state to prevent traffic congestion and public disruption.

“A total of 600 officers and personnel will be stationed at selected locations, not only in Kuala Terengganu but also in other districts, including Besut, Marang, Dungun, Setiu and Kemaman,” he said.

He added that the Motorcycle Patrol Unit and Mobile Patrol Vehicle Unit will conduct patrols in lodging areas for added safety.

Mohd Khairi revealed that three fatal accidents involving participants occurred during last year’s RXZ Members 6.0 event.

A total of 89 summonses were issued for various traffic offences during the previous edition.

Three cases of fraud involving fake homestays were also reported, with losses totalling RM1,400.

He urged participants to follow traffic rules and avoid causing public disturbances with excessive noise.

“Participants are advised not to bring prohibited items. Police will constantly monitor the situation,” he added. - Bernama