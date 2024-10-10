600,000 workers need reskilling in next three to five years - Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: Approximately 600,000 workers have been identified as needing reskilling over the next three to five years, due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, and the green economy, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

He explained that these workers are employed in 10 strategic sectors vital to the national economy, as identified through the first phase of a study on the impact of AI, digitalisation, and the green economy on the country’s labour market, carried out by his ministry, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) and the industries.

He said that the 10 sectors include Information and Communications Technology (ICT); global business services; pharmaceutical manufacturing; food manufacturing and services; electrics and electronics; aerospace; wholesale and retail trade; medical devices; and energy and power.

Sim emphasised that the forthcoming report, set to be released next month, should not be viewed negatively, but as a proactive step towards readiness for future developments.

“I don’t want the public to view this report negatively, or with pessimism or cynicism. The reason we are doing this is to ensure that the government, industries and individuals are prepared, so they won’t be caught off guard,“ he said in a briefing on the study, here, today.

According to Sim, the first phase of the study involved 10 sectors, which contributed around RM933 billion, or approximately 60 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), last year.

“These sectors also employ the majority of the workforce, with about 3.5 million skilled and semi-skilled workers,” he said, adding that the next phase of the study will extend to 14 other sectors.

Sim further explained that the findings from the study will be integrated into the MyMAHIR Future Skills Talent Council’s portal, to enable the government, as a policymaker, to see the impact of AI, digitalisation and the green economy in the next three to five years.

Moreover, he emphasised that it is crucial for investors to understand the ecosystem and skillsets available in Malaysia, and for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop strategies accordingly.

“Next, the most important aspect is the employees. If their jobs are affected, we need to explore solutions. It’s also essential for students, especially those in universities, to be well-prepared for future job markets.

“This report is equally valuable for parents, helping them guide their children, particularly those aged 15 and below, in making informed career choices and setting future aspirations,” he added.