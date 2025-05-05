61 illegal immigrants nabbed in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Immigration Department detained 61 undocumented migrants, including 20 women, during Ops Kutip operations at two separate locations yesterday.

State Immigration director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim said the operation was conducted on the second floor of the Komtar complex here and the first floor of the Penang Sentral Bus Terminal in Butterworth.

“A total of 226 foreigners were inspected during the operation, and we arrested 41 men and 20 women, aged 20 to 50, for various offences under the Immigration Act.

“Those arrested included 35 men and 13 women from Myanmar, seven Indonesian women, five Bangladeshi men, and one Pakistani man,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She added that the operation would continue periodically as part of efforts to combat the presence of iullegal immigrants in Penang.